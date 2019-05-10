A man accused of shooting a Saginaw Township Police Officer in the face has pleaded in another case.
Joshua Rosebush pleaded no contest to charges he faced in Tuscola County, unlawful driving away and tampering/interfering with an electronic monitoring device, Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Renee said.
UDAA is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and monitor tampering is publishable by up to 2 years in prison.
In January, Rosebush was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Vassar and removing his probation department ordered tether.
Later that month, Rosebush was arrested after Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig was shot in the face during a traffic stop.
After the shooting, the suspect left the scene, sparking a manhunt that spanned several counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.