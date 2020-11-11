One of the men charged in connection with the plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has bonded out of jail.
Shawn Fix, 38, from Bellville, bonded out on Nov. 10, according to Antrim County jail officials.
Fix’s bond was sets at $250,000 after he was charged with: Providing material support for terrorist acts and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm.
He was one of six charged by the state in connection with the plot that was made public in October.
Read more about the plot and arrests, here.
