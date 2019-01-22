Michigan State Police confirm the suspect wanted for shooting a Saginaw Township police officer early Tuesday morning is in custody.
Joshua Rosebush, 29, of Vassar, is accused of shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig early Tuesday morning. Koenig was executing a traffic stop at the time.
The stop, and subsequent shooting, happened about 2 a.m. on Tittabawassee Road near Bay Road in Kochville Township.
Koenig was approaching a vehicle during a traffic stop when he was shot in the jaw. The suspect then left the scene.
Koenig a 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township Police Department, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said his condition stabilized about 4:30 a.m.
The manhunt then began for Rosebush.
WATCH: Press conference in search for Rosebush
Law enforcement officers found a truck, believed to have been the one Rosebush was in at the time of the shooting, in the area of Liberty Road in Kochville Township. Kaiser said the truck was stolen from Saginaw County and then left on Liberty Road between Michigan Avenue and Davis Road.
Police said Rosebush then stole another vehicle and dumped it in Flint at the Home Depot on Corunna Road. That vehicle was a stolen, white, 2013 Ford F-250 Super duty, with license plate DB60703.
Investigators spotted Rosebush in another stolen vehicle about 1 p.m. on I-69 in Shiawassee County.
Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said Rosebush pulled out a gun, prompting the detective to return fire. That's when Rosebush was shot and police were able to take him into custody.
BeGole said there was a short chase before Rosebush was taken into custody, and he was caught in the middle of the street.
No officers were hurt.
"We are thankful officers were able to get him off the streets and no one else was hurt," BeGole said.
Rosebush's condition is unclear, but he is in custody and was taken to the hospital alive, according to MSP Lt. David Kaiser.
According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Rosebush has a history of assaulting or obstructing a public officer, among other things. He has been in and out of the criminal justice system since he was a teenager.
Rosebush absconded from his parole in early January.
He was charged with three counts of breaking and entering in 2006.
In 2012 and 2016, he was charged with resisting or assaulting an officer.
Rosebush also has multiple charges when it comes to breaking into cars and stealing credit cards.
Vassar police said Rosebush was a suspect in a string of 10 vehicle break-ins earlier this month. They began looking for him during the investigation of two vehicle thefts, saying he had removed his tether.
READ MORE: Rosebush wanted for vehicle break-ins
Chief Don Pussehl said this may have been the first time an officer in his department was shot during a traffic stop. It is the first since he has been with the department, which has been about 15 years.
If you have any information that can help the investigation, call 911 or 855-MICH-TIP.
A fundraiser has been set up to help Officer Koenig.
