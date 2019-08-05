One of the suspects from a shooting in Saginaw Township last week has been charged.
Antonio Vela is facing two counts of weapons felony firearm, conspiracy armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful driving away in an automobile, and obstruction of justice.
Saginaw Township Police arrested Vela in connection with a 19-year-old who was shot near Center and Joyce streets on Aug. 1.
Police are still searching for a second suspect, 20-year-old Dakota Allen-Edward Lapointe from Saginaw, in this shooting.
Anyone with information Lapointe's whereabouts should contact detectives at 989-791-7226 or call 911.
