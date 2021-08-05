Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Saginaw Thursday morning.
Officers were executing a high-risk search warrant on Harrison Street about 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 5.
When police entered the home, the suspect picked up a gun and pointed it at an officer, Saginaw Police said. Police fired at the suspect, who was injured, MSP said.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.
The ongoing investigation has been handed over to MSP.
