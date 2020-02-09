A man is dead and a police canine is recovering after a hostage situation in Saginaw.
Police say it began when a neighbor called to report an incident in the 600 block of Sheridan Road at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Cheif Bob Ruth said that what started as domestic situation turned into a hostage situation when officers arrived.
The 48-year-old suspect was killed when officers entered the home to rescue the hostage.
Police said officers shot the suspect after he stabbed Canine Officer Deebo in the head.
"If you injure one of our canine's, it's like injuring one of our officers," Ruth said.
Deebo was rushed to a local veterinary hospital and it is believed he will recover.
"I think he's going to be okay. You never know in these situations until everything comes out. Could get worse overnight, could get better. I'm hoping for the best," Ruth said.
The hostage did not suffer any injuries.
Officials are not releasing the identity of the suspect or the hostage at this time. The relationship between the suspect and the hostage is unknown, but officials believe the two were friends.
All officers involved in the shooting have been put on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.
Michigan State Police is taking over the investigation.
The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association is collecting donations for Officer Deebo on their Facebook Page. If you would like to donate, click here.
