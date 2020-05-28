A suspect is sitting behind bars after police said he fired shots from a moving vehicle in Hampton Township.
On Tuesday, May 26, officers were sent to the area of Tradewinds East Apartments for someone shooting into a field to the north from a moving vehicle on Nebobish Road, west of Knight Road.
Police said the suspect vehicle later was parked in the parking lot near the townhouses in the western part of the Tradewinds East Apartments complex.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect’s vehicle with the male suspect and a female at the vehicle.
Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun, an extra 9” long gun clip, an empty box of 9 mm rounds, a gun case, and a fired 9mm casing in the vehicle.
Fired shell casings were found on Nebobish Road, west of King Rod, according to Hampton Township Police.
Officers also spoke with witnesses who saw the shooting.
Hampton Township Police said the shooting happened on Nebobish Road, just north of the adjoining Tradewinds East Apartments complex where children were playing.
The male suspect was lodged for discharging a firearm from a vehicle, reckless use of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The Hampton Township Police Department was assisted by the Essexville Public Safety Department, Bay County Sheriff's Office, and Michigan State Police.
