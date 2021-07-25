One suspect was lodged in jail after shots rang out at an apartment in Saginaw Township early Sunday morning.
Officers were sent to South Colony Place, located at 180 Colony Drive, for reports of shots fired about 4 a.m. on July 25.
When police arrived in the area, they heard additional shots being fired and saw the suspect inside an apartment with a handgun, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.
Police said there were multiple people inside the apartment with the 22-year-old suspect. Many of them came out of the unit.
Officers tried to talk the suspect into peacefully coming out of the apartment. A SWAT team responded to the scene and entered the unit. The suspect then voluntarily surrendered, according to police.
No injuries were reported from the incident. The handgun used by the suspect was recovered by officers.
The 22-year-old male suspect was lodged in the Saginaw County Jail for reckless use of a firearm.
The Saginaw Township Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation. When the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
