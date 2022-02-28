A suspect accused of shooting two students near Central Michigan University has pleaded guilty to two of his charges.
Kenneth Thomas Jr. was arrested for a shooting that happened on April 24, 2021 during a gathering at an apartment complex at 3400 E. Deerfield Road in Union Township.
Tyler Bunting was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition while John Keller, CMU quarterback, was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Keller was later transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint and was in critical condition.
At the time, Thomas was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearms, two counts of discharging a firearm in or at a building causing impairment, and one count of discharging a firearm at a building.
During a hearing on Feb. 28, Thomas pleaded guilty to weapons discharge in or at a building causing serious impairment and felony firearm. His remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Thomas admitted to being in a fight at a party on the night of the shooting. After he was thrown out of the apartment, he went to his car, got a gun, and fired it into the apartment.
Despite the agreement with the prosecution, Thomas' family did not want the deal to go through. But the judge continued the hearing because the defendant is an adult.
Thomas faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years behind bars. He is expected to be sentenced in late March.
