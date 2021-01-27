A man has been sentenced to prison for the fatal shooting that happened near Central Michigan University last spring.
Tre-Von Edelen, 21, of Wyoming, was shot and killed at an apartment complex near campus on April 20.
On Jan. 21, 2021, Miykael Norfleat was sentenced to a minimum of 31 years in prison for Edelen’s murder. Norfleat received credit for 281 days already served.
He was also ordered to pay $2,900 in restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.