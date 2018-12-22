A suspect turned himself in after deputies a package was stolen from the front porch of a home in Union Township.
Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a theft of a package on Friday, Dec. 21 at 11:03 a.m.
The homeowner shared security camera footage of a suspect and a vehicle involved.
Deputies posted a photo of the suspect on social media and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.
Soon after, deputies said the suspect from the photo turned himself in to the sheriff’s office with several stolen items.
The sheriff’s office said it was able to obtain a search warrant for a home in Mt. Pleasant and found more stolen items.
Deputies arrested two people on receiving and concealing stolen property.
Deputies are working with other agencies and are gathering more information as they continue the investigation.
After the investigation is completed, the sheriff’s office will be requesting charges from the prosecutor's office.
Anyone with information with a similar complaint is asked to call Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.
