A suspect who was considered armed and dangerous has turned himself after police were searching for him.
On Sept. 28 at around 2:30 p.m. Flint Police were called to the 1000 block of Barrie Avenue for a shooting.
When on the scene, officers found Collin Goodman, 18, had been fatally shot. A female victim, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Police said the investigation led to two suspects in the case. One of those suspects is in custody and charges are pending review.
Charges for the second suspect, James Malachi Lara, 16, have been issued for: murder, assault with intent to murder, 2 counts of felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He is being charged as an adult.
While police were searching for him, he was considered armed and dangerous.
The Flint Police Department said Lara turned himself in to police and is now in custody.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
