A Flint task force has netted an arrest of a suspected child abuser.
Swahitti Watson, 46, was arrested by the Flint Police Child Abuse Task Force.
He was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of sec-degree criminal sexual conduct all for a victim under 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.