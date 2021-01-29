Police lights generic

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Saginaw after investigators seized several drugs from a residence in the city.

On Jan. 28, the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET) and Michigan State Police executed a search warrant for a suspect potentially selling heroin and crack cocaine.

BAYANET and the MSP Emergency Support Team seized 16 grams of heroin, 18 grams of crack, and 28 grams of cocaine. A 2009 Dodge Ram and more than $4,000 cash was seized pending forfeiture, according to Michigan State Police.

The suspect is in custody for possession with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug house.

