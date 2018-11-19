Deputies are looking for a suspected drunken driver after a vehicle crashed into a Kalamazoo County home on Sunday.
Deputies said it happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Nov. 18.
No one was hurt, although there was significant damage to the home.
A passenger, who deputies said owns the vehicle, was found asleep.
The driver ran off, and investigators are still looking for that person.
