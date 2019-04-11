Two people are in custody accused of breaking into cars, a garage, and a camper in Bay County.
Michigan State Police (MSP) said that around 4:25 a.m. troopers were called to Goetz Court, near Salzburg Road, in Monitor Township for reports of a suspicious vehicle in a yard.
The called said he saw two people walking to a parked car, and they were carrying bags. The caller investigated further, and said he was nearly run over as the vehicle sped away.
Troopers found the unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway near Salzburg and Three Mile Roads, and said they found a 29-year-old woman hiding nearby.
Bay County Deputies also responded and found a 36-year-old male suspect on Baxman Road.
Investigators said they discovered the two suspects had broken into more than 20 cars, a garage, and a camper, allegedly taking a variety of items.
The suspects are now in the Bay County Jail.
If you have any information on the incident, call Trooper Schroeder at 989-495-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.