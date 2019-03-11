The Caro Police Department is investigating after getting multiple reports of windows being broken by suspects wielding a sling shot and marbles.
It happened over the weekend as the suspects allegedly drove by.
Renee Wood was sitting her in her living room relaxing when her house was hit.
"The noise was so loud," Wood said.
She said someone in a red car fired a marble from the street. It broke through one pane of a two-pane window before bouncing back and landing in the snow.
"I was so upset. I'm still very upset because I keep replaying it in my mind because my 8-year-old was two feet from the window where they hit," Wood said.
Wood fears her kid might have gotten seriously hurt if the projectile found its way into the living room.
Caro Police said at least four homes in the city were hit. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said more houses throughout the county were also hit by marbles.
The police department said the suspects have been identified, and their parents have been contacted.
Authorities believe two teen males, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, used a wrist rocket sling shot to fire the marbles.
The pair was caught after a homeowner was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle used in the mischief.
"I want of course the window to be paid for, the work to be done, the work that's done to be paid for by them, not their parents, them," Wood said.
Wood is an attorney and she plans on taking legal action.
"I plan on prosecuting, yes, absolutely. They almost killed my kid. They've terrified them. They're having nightmares. It's so wrong," Wood said.
While that might take care of financial damages, Wood said there are emotional scars as well. She said her kids still think someone is after them. She hopes a meeting with the teenagers involved in the incident will ease their concerns.
"I want my children to be able to confront them because maybe that will help with their nightmares," Wood said.
If you were vandalized, you are asked to call Tuscola County Central Dispatch at 989-673-8738 or Chief Newcomb at 989-233-6565, and officers will come make a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.