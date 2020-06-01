Two suspects accused of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Michigan Department of Treasury have been arraigned.
The suspects are accused of stealing more than $470,000 from the departments by submitting fraudulent documents in support of claims for VA survivor benefits and Michigan Unclaimed Property, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
A third suspect is also facing charges in connection with this fraud, but has not yet been arraigned.
Melissa Flores, 53, and a co-conspirator allegedly created aliases and created fake documents to make it appear they were heirs to various individuals who have died, the AG's office said.
Between 2013 and 2019, it is alleged the two individuals obtained more than $40,000 from Unclaimed Property from the Michigan Department of Treasury and more than $430,000 from the VA.
The second suspect, 32-year-old Stephen Decker, received proceeds from the scheme and used some of the money to conceal property used to conduct the fraud, the AG's office said.
“Committing fraud against our state or federal agencies that directly give back to their communities will not be tolerated,” Nessel said. “Our veterans voluntarily put their lives on the line in service to this country to protect the freedoms and liberties we as U.S. citizens enjoy. For someone to take advantage of the public benefits set aside for their families is a slap in the face to servicemen and women across the country.”
Flores has been charged with the following:
- one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, $100,000 fine and forfeiture of proceeds and items used during the crime;
- two counts of false pretenses between $20,000 and $50,000, a felony punishable by 15 years’ imprisonment, $15,000 fine or three times the value of the money or property involved, whichever is greater;
- forgery of documents affecting real property, a 14-year felony; and
- four counts of false pretenses between $1,000 and $20,000, a felony punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment and a $10,000 fine or three times the value of the money or property involved, whichever is greater.
Decker has been charged with one count of criminal enterprises - racketeering proceeds.
The third person is facing a conducting criminal enterprise charge and multiple counts of false pretenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.