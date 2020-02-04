Two suspects have been arraigned in connection to an armed robbery at a Saginaw County bank.
It happened about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the United Financial Credit Union located at 5658 Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township.
Bridgeport Township police officers said the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money, but no weapon was indicated.
The suspect was given the money, the person left on foot and got into the passenger side of a vehicle, officers said.
The suspect and the driver of the getaway vehicle have been identified as Antonio Buffone and Jaylin Orlik.
Buffone has been charged with bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank robbery.
Orlik has been charged with conspiracy to commit bank robbery.
