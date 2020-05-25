Two people were arrested after reports of a shooting in Grand Blanc Township.
Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call on Monday, May 25.
While traveling to the location, officers said they spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description and pulled it over. They said they arrested the two people that were in the vehicle.
According to police, there was no one home at the residence where the shots were fired but they found that a vehicle and the house were damaged.
Police said their investigation revealed that the incident appears to be retaliatory from a previous social media post.
Police said no one was injured.
According to police the suspects were taken to jail and lodged at the Genesee County Jail.
