Multiple suspects were arrested after two women were "dumped" at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

The women were victims of human trafficking, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Both victims were from the Upper Peninsula and were in their early 20s.

The women were drugged and sexually abused over a period of four days, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple suspects were arrested after attempting to pick the women up from the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office will release additional information on this case on Thursday, Jan. 23.

