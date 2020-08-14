Suspects arrested after breaking and entering at party store

Three suspects are behind bars after police caught them breaking and entering into a party store.
On Monday, Aug. 10 at 12:54 a.m., the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office received a business alarm at the B-Town Party Store in Beaverton Township.
When deputies arrived, they found damage to the entry door.
They searched the area and found a Chrysler mini-van trying to drive away.
Deputies were able to detain the driver and block exists to the business.
The sheriff’s office said two people were found inside the business trying to flee through a roof vent. Those two were apprehended.
Linda Maria-C Garcia, a 38-year-old woman from Saginaw, Brandon C. Jacklin, a 36-year-old man from Saginaw, and Keenan Bailey Wilhite, a 24-year-old man from Kalamazoo, were all arrested and lodged in the Gladwin County Jail.
Garcia is facing multiple charges including breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, and operating with a suspended driver's license.
Jacklin and Wilhite were charged breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools.
All three were arraigned in the 80th District Court of Gladwin and were held on a $100,000 bond.
