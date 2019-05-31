Two suspects were arrested following a shooting in Brown City.
The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Main Street about 3:50 a.m. on May 27.
The suspects fired several bullets at a house and fled the scene, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office.
The house was occupied at the time by five people, but no one was injured.
Deputies from the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office, Sandusky Police and crews from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office checked the area for the suspects, but they were not located.
Detectives from the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office took over the lead on the investigation and obtained videos and tips which led to the suspect's vehicle description and the possible suspects involved, the sheriff's office said.
The suspects were seen leaving a residence of interest in Lapeer County and were stopped by Imlay City Police and Lapeer County Sheriff's deputies about 3 p.m. on May 30.
Two females were questioned and released at the scene. A 20-year-old male suspect was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant and lodged in the Sanilac County Jail. The other suspect, a 19-year-old male, was arrested on a probation violation and lodged in the Lapeer County Jail.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for a house in Goodland Township, which was carried out on May 30. The warrant produced a firearm possibly used in the shooting, a truck used in the shooting, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, the sheriff's office said.
