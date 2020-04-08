Police took two suspects into custody and charges for three other people are pending after vehicles were broken into in Saginaw County.
Officers were sent to the area of Goldfinch Drive near Freeland High School for suspicious people looking into vehicles on Tuesday, April 7 at 3:30 a.m.
When police arrived on the scene, they found several vehicles that were broken into.
At about 4 a.m., officers from Michigan State Police and Carrollton Township Police Department located and stopped the suspect’s vehicle in the 2200 block of Tittabawassee Road.
Police found five people inside the vehicle with several items that were stolen out of vehicles in Tittabawassee Township.
Two people were arrested for weapons charges. The three others were released pending review by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office for larceny from a vehicle, violating the governor’s executive order, and additional weapons charges.
If your vehicle was broken into and you didn’t report it to police, you’re asked to call 911 to file a report.
