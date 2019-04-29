Police took four people into custody after a home invasion in Mt. Pleasant.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said officers were sent to the home invasion in progress at an apartment in the 900 block of Appian Way at 10:41 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.
Police said a 25-year-old witness told officers he saw several people running out of his neighbor’s apartment and getting into a red minivan.
He said they rushed out of the apartment “in a hurry” and felt the situation was very strange.
The witness gave officers the red minivan’s license plate.
Police said the 25-year-old victim was asleep during the burglary but was awoken by noises in the apartment.
When he left his apartment, he was told what happened by the witness.
The victim discovered several items were taken from his apartment including a television, Xbox gaming system, games, and controllers.
Police said the stolen items were valued at $1,400.
Officers later found the red minivan at the Millennium Pawn Shop, just outside of the city limits.
Police took three females from Flint into custody, ages 31, 22, and 14. A 46-year-old man from Flint was also arrested.
Statements from the suspects suggest that one of the female suspects met someone on Facebook who claimed they won $2,000 at a casino.
The suspects planned to drive to Mt. Pleasant and rob that individual, statements suggest.
The suspects then arrived at the incorrect address and decided to take several items from the apartment, police said.
Mt. Pleasant Police were assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.
