Two people have been charged after the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office estimated more than 100 catalytic converters were stolen in the past three weeks.
The Metro Police Authority responded to a girlfriend who said her boyfriend was taking catalytic converters off of vehicles across the county.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department also investigated catalytic converter thefts at Grand Point Auto on S. Saginaw Street.
After the law enforcement agencies worked together, they were able to arrest two people.
According to Sheriff Chris Swanson, each one of them are facing eight felony counts, including larceny from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit larceny.
It’s estimated by the sheriff’s office that the suspects targeted more than 100 catalytic converters within three weeks.
The sheriff said it's the three precious metals inside the converters that make them valuable.
