Two suspects were arrested after two people were stabbed and had their vehicle stolen in Bay County.
The incident happened Monday evening in the 1000 block of Scheurmann in Hampton Township.
A male and female were dropping a woman off at a house in the 1000 block of Scheurmann when she stabbed both of them, Hampton Township Police said.
The female suspect and a male suspect then stole the victims' vehicle, police said.
The vehicle was recovered about a block away from the scene and is being processed for evidence.
The male victim sustained life-threatening injuries and suffered a wound to his chest, police said, adding the female victim sustained a laceration to her face.
One of the victims went to the Walgreens on Center Avenue for help, police said.
The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
