An Army National Guard is just one among 12 suspects arrested in an ongoing human trafficking investigation, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell announced on Friday.
All 12 have been charged with felonies related to attempting to meet and engage in sex acts with minors aging from 13 to 15-years-old.
The sheriff’s office said all of the defendants were charged with a 20-year felony for child sexually abusive activity, an additional 20-year felony for using a computer to commit a crime against a child, and a four-year felony for accosting a child for immoral purposes.
The defendants and their occupations are listed below:
- Tyler Freeman, 25 - Lawn care/Army National Guard
- Gale Thompson, 38 - Laborer
- Bradley McKeefry, 25 - Unknown
- Dale Tompkins, 49 - Vendor
- Nicholas Jozwiak, 21 - Maintenance
- David Hampton, 52 - Construction
- Lyle Downing, 33 - Lawn care
- Brad Schultheiss, 29 - Manufacturing
- Darren Waterstraat, 52 - Unknown
- John Schafer, 51 - Director of finance
- Kevin Choma, 57 - Unemployed
- Timothy Roberts, 62 - Laborer
GHOST's last task force operation arrested 22 suspects from different parts of Mid-Michigan and various career backgrounds on multiple charges.
"The knowledge that predators are actively trying to contact children, even when our children are in their own homes is a chilling thought for every parent. Social media allows truly evil individuals an avenue to access our loved ones, many times without us ever knowing," Pickell posted on Facebook.
Pickell said he will continue to be proactive to protect those who are vulnerable.
"It is critical those looking to harm children in Genesee County know they could very well wind up on the next photo line-up, and have their lives, careers, and families forever impacted. The trauma these predators inflict on their victims is unimaginable, and the consequences for their actions must be severe," Pickell's post said.
Pickell will hold a press conference Monday morning to release additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.