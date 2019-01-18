Two people have been arrested, accused of breaking into vehicles on Saginaw’s west side.
Saginaw Police are asking that people in the area of the 2200 block of McEwan, and the 2200 block of N. Carolina check their vehicles and yards for possible evidence of the break-ins; following the arrest of the two people early Friday morning.
If you have some, please report it to police at 989-759-1289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.