Two men were caught on camera breaking into vehicles on the campus of Central Michigan University.
The break-ins happened during the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 6, campus police said.
The Central Michigan University Police Department posted photos of the two suspects on the department's Facebook page.
If you can identify the suspects you are asked to contact campus police at 989-774-3081 or police@cmich.edu.
