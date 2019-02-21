A smash and grab robbery was caught on camera in Mt. Morris.
Masked thieves used crow bars to break into a drug store and steal thousands of dollars’ worth of narcotics.
“You’re talking Adderall, morphine, fentanyl patches, OxyContin, methadone, all of that,” Mt. Morris Police Chief Keith Becker said.
Police say the three suspects were able to get away with $25,000 worth of drugs in a matter of minutes from a Mid-Michigan pharmacy.
“You can see the lock flying off and they were able to get away with 87 different types of narcotics,” Becker said.
Becker is working on tracking down the thieves. He believes the smash and grab could be tied to other similar crimes across the state.
“They have the same MO. They’re dressed the same. They use the same crowbar. The same entry, getting into stores the same way,” Becker said.
The break-in happened on Feb. 14 at the Union Pharmacy in Mt. Morris.
Becker said the suspects drove a newer dark colored Ford F-150.
But this was not the only crime where pharmaceutical drugs were the target.
Becker said they believe the same suspects are linked to a smash and grab at a Walgreens in Saginaw Township last August, a heist at a Flint Township pharmacy in December and yet another similar robbery in St. Clair County this month.
Becker believes there could be even more.
“It could be an organization with different people doing it, but it’s all connected. It may not be the same people doing it every time, but it’s connected,” Becker said.
Becker wants these people off the streets before they strike again.
“Pay attention. Be on the lookout if you see anything at night around a drug store,” Becker said.
Police are urging anyone with information to give them a call right away.
