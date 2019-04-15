Three suspects have been charged after investigators say they broke into a storage building and stole several items in Shiawassee County.
On Feb. 7, deputies from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a breaking and entering report on West Juddville Road in Rush Township.
The victim told deputies his Honda CR250 dirt bike was stolen from the storage building he owns.
The investigation was then handed over to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s detectives said they were investigating someone who was in possession of a dirt bike and believed they stole it out of Shiawassee County.
Shiawassee County detectives then identified three suspects including an 18-year-old man from Ovid, Patrik James Hebeler, a 33-year-old man from Owosso, Daniel Clyde Brayshaw, and a 15-year-old juvenile from Owosso.
All three were charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent and two counts of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.
Hebeler and Brayshaw are lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
Shiawassee County detectives believe the suspects stole several items from the Juddville Road storage building including dirt bikes, snowmobiles, clothing, batteries, and power tools.
Investigators were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Owosso Police Department, and Michigan State Police.
