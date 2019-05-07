Three suspects were arrested and charged after a burglary at a business in Owosso over a month ago.
Police said on March 29, the suspects were seen breaking into a business in the 100 block of N. Washington St.
The business owner confronted the suspects but they fled the scene before authorities could apprehend them.
Officers spent several weeks interviewing witnesses, issuing warrants, and reviewing surveillance video from surrounding businesses.
Jaden Mallery, 18, Bryce Taylor, 17, and a 16-year-old, all from Owosso, were identified and charged with breaking and entering.
The 16-year-old was released to a parent pending further charges.
Mallery and Taylor are lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
