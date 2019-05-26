Police detained 4 suspects after they were seen fleeing from a vehicle crash in Flint.
The crash happened at the corner of East Baker Street and Avenue A early Sunday morning, May 26.
A Michigan State Police helicopter was called in to help track down the occupants of the vehicle after the crash.
When officers on the ground arrived on the scene, two of the suspects fled westbound on Baker while the other two fled northbound.
One of the suspects tried to hide in a nearby garage but was detained shortly after.
Two of the suspects tried to hide inside a boat parked in the backyard of a house on the corner of East Rankin and Chippewa streets.
But with the MSP helicopter in the sky, police easily found them.
All four suspects were taken into custody by the end of the pursuit.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
