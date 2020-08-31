Testimony wrapped up Monday in the Genesee County District Court in the death of a Flint security guard.
Ramonyea Bishop, Larry Teague, Brya Bishop, and Sharmel Teague are all headed to trial for their part in the shooting death of Calvin Munerlyn.
Munerlyn was shot back in May after police say he got into a fight with Sharmel Teague because he asked her daughter to leave the Flint Family Dollar store for not wearing a mask.
Prosecutors say that's when she spit on Munerlyn and got in some kind of altercation with him.
Police say Teague and her daughter picked up the husband and son to seek revenge, leading to Ramonyea Bishop coming back to the store and killing Munerlyn.
Larry Teague, Ramonyea Bishop and Sharmel Teague are all charged with premeditated murder. Brya Bishop is charged with tampering with evidence.
Defense attorneys argued Monday that it is not clear what happened while the suspects were in the car before the shooting or what was planned out prior to it happening.
"We don’t know what was said in that car,” one attorney said. “We don’t know it was that on the phone call. And I don’t think the court, or the prosecutor is allowed to fill in that blank of what they think happened or assume what was said. There has to be some admissible testimony to bound them over."
Prosecutors questioned why Munerlyn and Teague got into the fight.
"Did she tell you why she believed the security guard punched her?" the prosecutor asked.
"because she spit on him," a witness said.
Judge Odette said in court that there was evidence to hold all of them until trial, especially with the suspect who was charged with firing the gun.
Odette did drop the felony firearm charges in light of Bishop having a CPL
"I’ll find it there is probable cause that the offense of premeditated 1st degree murder was committed,” Odette said. “And I’ll find probable cause that Ramonyea Bishop committed that offense by taking a firearm and shooting Mr. Munerlyn, the security guard at the dollar store either the back or the side of the back of the head."
