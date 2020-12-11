Three people were arrested on drug and fire arm charges after police learned they were driving a stolen vehicle.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, Michigan State Police Officers from Mount Pleasant performed a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling on US-127 at a high rate of speed near, Broomfield Road in Isabella County.
The three occupants were removed from the vehicle and the suspects’ vehicle was found to be stolen, Michigan State Police said.
After a search of the vehicle and suspects, troopers found an illegally concealed firearm and suspected methamphetamine.
The driver, a 44-year-old man from Manton, was arrested for illegally being in possession of a concealed weapon.
A 42-year-old Jackson woman and 34-year-old Lake City woman were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
All three people were lodged in the Isabella County Jail. The investigation of the stolen vehicle and incident is still ongoing.
Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, Central Michigan University Public Safety, and Isabella County Central Dispatch.
