Suspended Livingston County District Court Judge Theresa Brennan is urging the state Supreme Court to reject a recommendation from a judicial watchdog agency to remove her for misconduct.
Brennan filed her response Thursday with the court, saying the Judicial Tenure Commission's findings are "erroneous."
The commission disputes Brennan's claims and has also asked the high court to order her to pay costs of more than $35,000.
The agency found Brennan tampered with evidence in her own divorce case, lied under oath and failed to disclose her relationship with a state police detective who was a witness during a murder trial before her.
Judge Brennan is suspended with pay and benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.