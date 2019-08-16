Richland Township Police want residents to on alert for suspicious activity.
Officers are asking homeowners with security cameras to check their footage for any suspicious people.
The police department said between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, there was some suspicious activity.
Anyone with footage of suspicious activity can call the Richland Police Department at (989) 642-5707.
