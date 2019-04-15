Residents in the City of Swartz Creek are asked to be on the lookout for suspicious activity happening on trash days.
Metro Police Authority (MPA) of Genesee County wrote on their Facebook page that they were contacted on April 15th about garbage scattered on the side of the road.
According to their post, Republic Services contacted MPA reporting that they found numerous garbage bags opened, emptied, and possibly sifted through on their route within the City of Swartz Creek.
The MPA asks everyone to make sure all personal information is shredded if you dispose of it in your garbage.
The MPA also asks, if you see any suspicious individual(s) or vehicle(s) in the area on garbage days, please call 911. They are asking that you not confront the person or people but call the police instead.
