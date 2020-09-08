Reports of a suspicious vehicle in Frankenmuth lead to the arrest of a man for criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure.
Tuesday Sept. 1, the Frankenmuth Police Department started getting calls about a suspicious vehicle described as a small black Saturn Ion near Memorial Park.
The vehicle had been seen in the area as far back as Aug. 28 and an older man with a gray beard was seen taking pictures of children and talking to them, officers said.
Investigators talked to witnesses and were able to find surveillance footage from the park where the man was seen talking to children followed by inappropriate behavior and illegal physical contact.
He was identified as a 74-year-old man from Burton.
While investigators were submitting documents for an arrest and search warrants to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, the suspect was reported to be in the park again.
Officers found the man and arrested him. He was lodged in the Saginaw County Jail two felony counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct second degree and two counts of indecent exposure.
Frankenmuth Police Chief Don Mawer praised the community members for coming forward and reporting abnormal behavior in their neighborhood.
Mawer says law enforcement is most effective when citizens are vigilant and helpful.
