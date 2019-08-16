Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found in a rural part of Saginaw County last year.
A property owner found the remains when he was checking his trail cameras on Sept. 9, 2018 in the 14800 block of S. Chapin Road in Chapin Township. That’s in Saginaw County.
Investigators believe the remains were there from one to five years before being found.
The bones were transferred to Michigan State University’s anthropology lab in November for an autopsy and to find the age and height of the victim.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office received the report on Aug. 14, which revealed the victim was a white or Hispanic male between 25 and 55-years-old, Sheriff William Federspiel said.
The report estimates his height between 5’2” and 5’10”.
The victim showed trauma consistent with blunt force to most of the bones in his upper body, Federspiel said.
The death is being investigated as suspicious.
The remains have been sent to Fortworth, Texas for a DNA analysis.
Federspiel said his department is looking through their database and the state database for missing people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.