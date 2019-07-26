The left southbound lane on US-23, at Thompson Road (Exit 84) in Genesee County, is block off after a crash.
Genesee County Sheriff's officials responded to the crash in Fenton Township that occurred at about 2:30 p.m. involving a semi-truck and two other vehicles.
Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and the southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for over two hours Friday, July 26.
About 60 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled in the crash and had to be cleaned up. There is no word on what caused the crash.
During the clean-up process there were other minor crashes reported in the traffic jam.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.