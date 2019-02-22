Emergency responders were called to a home in Saginaw early Friday morning after a SUV slammed into it.
It happened at Davenport and Carolina in the city of Saginaw, and the vehicle was basically parked inside the home when TV5 crews arrived.
This is the same home that had a vehicle slam into it on Jan. 5, and the home was still boarded up from that incident.
TV5 talked to the residents shortly after the incident earlier this year, who said, at that point, it wasn't the first time someone had hit the home with a vehicle.
In fact, they said a large rock was put near the house after a car hit it a few years ago.
Police tell us the driver of the vehicle in this incident is believed to be OK, but is getting checked out at the hospital.
While the investigation is just getting underway, officials said speed may have been a factor.
"It hurts," said Jaime Bell.
The house belonged to Bell's late father.
"The same thing that just happened in the last two months is the same thing that happened to my dad," Bell said.
Bell said his father resided in the home for eight years until his death last April. Bell said his father was in the process of suing the driver that hit his house when he passed away.
"A car come around the corner out of control, tire flies off the car, knocks my dad through the fence of the house on the other side," Bell said.
In all, that's at least three times this house has been hit by a car. Residents in the neighborhood say that number is much higher.
Bell said his dad was very concerned living near a curve.
"He always said that it was dangerous to live on the corner like this in the first place. So he didn't want to be here no more anyway," Bell said.
Davenport Avenue is part of a state highway maintained by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
"The past crashes prior to today has been speed," said Jack Hofweber, spokesperson for MDOT.
Hofweber said MDOT has added signage, reflectors and grooved the pavement to increase friction at the curve in an effort to keep drivers on the road.
However, those who live along the curve want to see a barrier put in place to protect their homes.
"The physical nature of a barrier system, we just don't have the room to do it at that place, at that location within our right of way," Hofweber said.
As for Bell, he said it is the drivers who need to step up and do their part to make everyone safer.
"Somebody lives here man. This is a person's house man. You can't continue to put people's lives in danger man. This is a dangerous bend right here," Bell said.
