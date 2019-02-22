Emergency responders were called to a home in Saginaw early Friday morning after a SUV slammed into it.
It happened at Davenport and Carolina in the City of Saginaw, and the vehicle was basically parked inside the home when TV5 crews arrived.
This is the same home that had a vehicle slam into it on January 5, and the home was still boarded up from that incident.
TV5 talked to the residents shortly after the incident earlier this year, who said, at that point, it wasn't the first time someone had hit the home with a vehicle.
In fact, they said a large rock was put near the house after a car hit it a few years ago.
Police tell us the driver of the vehicle in this incident is believed to be ok, but is getting checked out at the hospital.
While the investigation is just getting underway, officials said speed may have been a factor.
