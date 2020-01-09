SUV stolen with children inside

Surveillance video shows thieves stealing an SUV with a toddler and an infant still inside.
It happened Tuesday, Jan. 7 in Grand Rapids.
The driver went into a liquor store and left the vehicle running and just seconds later, two people jumped in and took off.
The vehicle was found a short time later less than a mile away.
“We had assisting agencies that were coming down to help us out, so we had a lot of coverage, so thankfully we found the children quite quickly,” said Sgt. John Wittkowski.
The children were still inside and were not hurt.
