Saginaw Valley State University is trying to break down barriers to women's political leadership.
The school is hosting a free training session on Friday, Dec. 6. It is aimed at empowering women interested in public service or elected office, the university said in a press release.
Elect Her is a nonpartisan training session for women interested in running for political office.
There will be a panel of elected officials from the area at the session including Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham and Saginaw Mayor Pro Tem Brenda Moore.
The session will focus on issues participants care about, train them on how to map out election support networks, and provide exercises to sharpen their skills on how to build support among constituents.
The training is open to the public and is from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in SVSU's Gilbertson Hall, room GN 202, on Dec. 6.
“SVSU prides itself on empowering the next generation of community leaders,” SVSU President Donald Bachand said. “We are excited to host Elect Her, and appreciate the support our community partners are providing to make this an experience that impacts women in our region.”
Consumers Energy, Delta College, and the YWCA Great Lakes Bay Region are among the organizations sponsoring the event.
“We regularly encourage our students to become educated and informed about the political process, then to get involved and participate," Delta College President Jean Goodnow said. “We hope that, by sponsoring this training, even more young people in our region will think about becoming an elected office holder.”
Moira Branigan, CEO of the YWCA Great Lakes Bay Region, said Elect Her is vital to supporting a diverse political electorate.
“Women are underrepresented in elected offices locally and nationally, and the way we change this trend is to encourage and educate women about how to run for office,” Branigan said. “We’re excited to be a part of Elect Her and to see more women on the ballot in 2020.”
Consumers Energy Vice Present Kelly Hall will also be on the panel. She said she is looking forward to empowering tomorrow's female leaders.
“Consumers Energy is committed to Michigan’s prosperity, which is advanced by giving everyone equal opportunity to pursue elected leadership positions,” Hall said. “I’m excited, personally, to be part of Elect Her and to hear from some of the next generation of our state’s leaders.”
The deadline to RSVP for this event is Friday, Nov. 29. You can RSVP at ElectHerGLBR@gmail.com.
