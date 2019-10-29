The Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control approved spending up to $4.6 million to renovate a residence hall and some on-campus apartments.
The Board also agreed to proceed with leasing a building in downtown Saginaw to offer academic programs and community outreach. They approved spending up to $275,000 to renovate the building located at 208 S. Washington St.
SVSU plans to renovate Living Center South and a portion of Pine Grove Apartments next summer.
For two consecutive years, SVSU has placed number one in the nation among all U.S. public universities in website Niche’s “Best College Dorms” ranking. The results are based on a weighted formula where 70 percent of the school’s score comes from student satisfaction surveys.
The university has sufficient funds in existing reserves for capital projects and the auxiliary system to finance the renovations.
They also authorized the sale of SVSU’s Regional Education Center in Macomb, located in Macomb County’s Chesterfield Township. SVSU has offered distance education and graduate courses for the College of Education at the facility, but the emergence of online classes allows for more modern methods to deliver course content. Classes taught at the center this fall will not be affected, as the sale of the property is not expected to be finalized until January.
The spending was approved during a regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.