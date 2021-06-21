Saginaw Valley State University students will pay more to attend school this upcoming academic year.
The SVSU Board of Control voted to increase tuition 2.9 percent for in-state undergraduate students on Monday. In 2020, the board voted to freeze tuition rates.
A Michigan undergraduate student taking 30 credit hours will pay more than $11,000 an increase of $317 over the past two years.
“Our commitment to remaining affordable is undeniable,” said Donald Bachand, SVSU president. “Not only do we continue to have the lowest tuition among the state’s public universities, we also launched our Cardinal Commitment this year for families earning less than $50,000.
“We must also recognize that many of our current students and our incoming students have struggled to learn during the pandemic. We have a responsibility to provide them with the academic, social and emotional support they need to complete their degrees and build careers that will be essential to Michigan’s economic recovery.”
