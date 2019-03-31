Crews responded to a fire that broke out in a Saginaw Valley State University academic building.
It happened at about 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 31.
A university spokesperson said while investigators are still determining what caused the fire, it started from a "smart podium" in Brown Hall's room 215.
The university said the minor fire was extinguished by sprinklers but caused some water damage.
The first and second floor of Brown Hall will be closed on Monday, while the third floor will remain open for staff.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
