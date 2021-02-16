The overnight snowstorm left slick roads and inches of snow across the region, closing dozens of schools.
Saginaw Valley State University is closing its campus on Tuesday.
However, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic will stay open as scheduled.
Patients should report at their scheduled appointment time.
Anyone with clinic-related questions can call 989-964-2110.
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in place until noon.
For your full mid-Michigan forecast, click here.
